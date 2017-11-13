Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

All I Want For Christmas Is Mariah Tickets

Filed Under: All I want for Christmas is you, ceasars palace, John Moug, KLUC, Las Vegas, Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey All I want For Christmas

Is all you want for Christmas is Mariah Carey tickets? Just listen this week to John Moug for your chance to be at Ceasars Palace to see Mariah Carey sing all her famous Christmas songs from her acclaimed concert series “All I Want For Christmas Is You”. Mariah’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” collection of holiday music has become more than just a fan favorite, but a classic catalog has become a true holiday staple. The iconic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is not only Mariah Carey’s biggest selling song, but with over 14 million copies sold and counting, it is one of the bestselling songs of all time—Christmas or otherwise. Listen this week to KLUC for your chance to win tickets to one of her five performance taking place this December in Las Vegas.

Wanna be the first to know about KLUC events, contests, and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live