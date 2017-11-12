The Backstreet Boys Are Back: ‘Larger Than Life’ Residency!

The Backstreet Boys are back again for their ‘Larger Than Life’ residency at the AXIS Theatre inside Planet Hollywood. November 8th was their official first night back in sin city. If you missed it, they have shows until February 17th of next year.

“We are definitely excited to say we’ve extended our residency,” Dorough tells PEOPLE. “We’ve been off to a great run! It just feels great to continue this on and hopefully, make this into a longterm residency.”

Fans upon entering the concert venue were shown a big bright blue sign that says “BSB.” Reminiscing of the old days was one key selling point the band profited on. Television screens around the venue were playing a montage of old videos through their years as teenage heart-throbs. The videos were showing the boys performing, meeting fans and being rambunctious.

The night kicked off with their 2008 debuted track ‘Larger Than Life!’ Fans screamed when the boys entered in on rotating platforms from the ceiling.

The early 2000’s has struck the AXIS theatre. During their classic song “All I have to Give” the boys entered into the crowd to amplify the personal experience. Matching in pieces of red attire gave the boys the full “boy-band” appearance.

All fathers and not pubescents teenagers anymore the guys gave the audience a great show with an 8-step choreography with each and every performance. Their backup dancers entertained the audience between outfit changes with tango and hip-hop dance routines.

It’s great to see that the power of boybands still exists. Even though they are from twenty years ago they are still selling-out dates to their ‘Larger Than Life’ residency. People are coming together over the power of music. I definitely recommend the show to anyone who hasn’t seen them LIVE once. The show will hopefully take you back to memory lane.

Finally, the night ended on Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) giving the fans what they wanted. A great returning night at the AXIS Theatre.

Credit: http://bit.ly/2yUhmbT