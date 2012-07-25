Lupe Fiasco On 2 Chainz’s “Birthday Song”: “Why Am I Listening To This?”

On Monday (July 23) 2 Chainz released his next single “Birthday Song,” which features Kanye West. While the record was a big event for the rising rapper and his growing fan base, everyone was not so thrilled, including Lupe Fiasco who made news with his response to Chainz’s latest effort.

“I want to hear stuff that I haven’t heard before.” he told Jenny Boom Boom from Hot 93.7. “Like 99 percent of the hip-hop that I hear these days is just the same. And it just kinda gets like, ‘What am I listening to it for?'”

He went on to say that some his take on the record was folded into his feelings about hip-hop in general.

“It might be good, the beat is dope, lyrics might be whatever, the technical things. But at the end of the day, it’s like, ‘Why am I listening to this?'”

In June, Chainz released his single, “No Lie,” which features Drake. The “Director X”-generated clip features Young Money prince Drake firing off chest-beating lines alongside the G.O.O.D. Music rapper.

“Birthday Song” is the latest single from 2 Chainz forthcoming album Based On A T.R.U. Story which hits stores August 14. Listen to Birthday Song here and judge for yourself.



