Check Out Eminem & Cee-Lo In The New Slaughterhouse Video

Slaughterhouse, the latest group to sign to Eminem‘s Shady Records label, have dropped the music video for the new single “My Life”, off their first album with the new label.

They managed to get Slim Shady himself to provide a comedic performance for the beginning of the video, which parodies ‘Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous’. Eminem shows off his riches on ‘Rappers Are Richer Than You’, to set the theme for the video, in which the Slaughterhouse members flaunt the stereotypical rapper luxuries.

The song samples Corona’s “Rhythm Of The Night”, and features Cee-Lo Green. Their new album entitled “Welcome To: Our House”, is in stores July 10th.

Check out the video here! (Warning, contains NSFW material)