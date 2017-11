Today on the Funky 4 Plus One More, we played songs from Baby Bash and Aaliyah. Check out all the songs we played, plus, a CLASSIC F4 video from E-40.





06/08/2012

4) E-40 – Tell Me When To Go

3) Aaliyah – Are You that Somebody

2) Baby Bash – Cyclone

1) Total – Kissin’ You

+1) Ice Cube – It Was a Good Day

