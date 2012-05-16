Fact or Full of It: The Dictator

It’s time for another round of Fact or Full of It. We give you a statement, you tell us whether it’s a FACT, or whether we simply made it up. “The Dictator” opened earlier today, so Sacha Baron Cohen is our theme. Here we go:
#1.) Sacha Baron Cohen, was born in Israel.
FULL OF IT: He was born in England. His mother was born in Israel though.
#2.) Sacha worked as a fashion model, which inspired his character of Bruno.
FACT: He supposedly appeared in several magazines, but no one seems to have found a photo.
#3.) When he entered show business, Sacha changed his name from Laird Maxwell Cohen.
FULL OF IT: He was born Sacha Noam Baron Cohen.
#4.) Sacha went to Cambridge University and studied history.
FACT: He also joined the drama club and starred in “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Cyrano”.
#5.) One of Sacha’s brothers is a composer.
FACT: His name is Erran Baron Cohen, and he did the score for “Borat” and “Bruno”.
#6.) One of Sacha’s brothers is a well-known autism researcher.
FULL OF IT: His cousin, Simon Baron-Cohen is the director of Cambridge’s Autism Research Centre.
#7.) Isla Fisher converted to Judaism to marry Sacha.
FACT: They were engaged for six years while she studied the religion and converted.
#8.) The character of Borat was originally named Puteen. Sacha changed it after Vladimir Putin came into power in Russia.
FULL OF IT: He was originally named Kristo.
#9.) Sacha got discovered while hosting a public-access cable talk show.
FULL OF IT: He had a paid gig on a local cable news show, but it wasn’t public-access.
#10.) Sacha trained to be a circus clown.
FACT: He trained under French master-clown Philippe Gaulier.
One Comment